T In The Park director says "offer's still open" for Bowie to headline

"If the Smiths would reform that would be ideal," he told Radio X's Fraser Thomson. "Definitely for me personally but for a lot of people as well, it would be fantastic to see them back together."



On a more realistic note though, he has another British musical icon in mind for 2015 or beyond.



"David Bowie, we had him and then he had his heart problems and hasn't played live since, so that's a real shame. The offer's still open to him any time that he feels like able to play live again then he's more than welcome to come back."



Strathallan Castle will be the festival's new home of Scotland's biggest festival from next year.

The site change means T In The Park will still be centrally located in the heart of the Perthshire countryside - around an hour away from both Edinburgh and Glasgow.

"You keep learning every day, each festival is a new one really and you're building it from scratch anyway so you can never afford to be complacent," Geoff said of the move.



"That's what makes it exciting, having the blank canvas and a whole new site to play with that will have a real boutique feel whilst still being able to cope with the big numbers."



T In The Park takes place this weekend, headlined by Biffy Clyro and Arctic Monkeys.