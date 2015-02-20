Kasabian, Noel Gallagher And The Prodigy For T In The Park

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Kasabian and The Prodigy have been added to the bill for T In The Park 2015, joining The Libertines who were previously announced to play.



The Scottish festival - celebrating its 21st year - now boasts one of the best line-ups for the summer.



Kasabian are the headline act for the Friday night, joined by Hozier, Hot Chip and The Wombats.



The Saturday will see The Libertines, George Ezra, Alt-J and Courteeners play. Jungle, Idlewild and St Vincent also make that a strong day for rock fans.



Closing out the festival on Sunday will be Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, with James Bay, Jamie T, Kodaline and Catfish and the Bottlemen also confirmed to play.



Festival director Geoff Ellis says this is going to be a "very special" one for T In The Park. The festival hits Strathallan Castle on 10-12 July, with a variety of ticket options on sale from 27 February.