T In The Park Announces Headliners

Some of the headliners for this year’s T In The Park festival have been named. Snow Patrol, Kings Of Leon and Katy Perry were confirmed by festy boss Geoff Ellis in an interview with local paper, The Daily Record.

“"We're delighted,” Ellis told the paper. “Kings Of Leon are the hottest property at the moment. We're ecstatic at having locked them in. Snow Patrol are Scotland's biggest band at the moment.”

Kings will be closing Friday night’s festivities on the main stage, while Snow Patrol will do the business on the Sunday. Perry will be the main attraction on the NME/Radio 1 stage on Saturday. The festival takes place in Balado between 10 and 12 July.

Meanwhile, Ellis also revealed that this year’s Hydro Connect Festival had been cancelled, due to the economic downturn. "We've been taking a look at things - including bringing the costs down, which is not really possible to do while maintaining the quality,” he explained.

"In a rural location, it costs a lot more to do the event because it's smaller than something like T in the Park. Although it doesn't cost as much as T, the equipment costs are higher on a like-for-like comparison.”

The organiser said that the next twelve months would be spent “reshaping” the festival.