Vaccines Confirmed As Final Sound City Headline Act

How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
The indie foursome have been named as the final headliners for the annual Liverpool festival and music conference, joining The Flaming Lips and Belle and Sebastian.
With three days of top established bands and emerging new acts, Liverpool's Sound City today announced the last of its three headline acts and the first wave of other performers who will play.
As well as The Vaccines topping the bill with The Flaming Lips and Belle and Sebastian, there's plenty for music fans of all stripes to look forward to, including Thurston Moore returning to Liverpool a year after his memorable keynote speech.
Gaz Coombes of Supergrass fame will also be playing, along with Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Dum Dum Girls and Sean Lennon's The Ghost Of A Saber Tooth Tiger.
The Sound City conference sessions, which draw some of the biggest names in the music industry, run 21-22 May, with the festival running 22-24 May.
More acts are set to be announced in the next few weeks, but for the full line-up and information on how to attend, head over to the Sound City website .
