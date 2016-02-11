Noel Gallagher, Bastille and more for Festival No 6 2016

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will close this year’s festival, with a hit-packed set on Sunday night.

Topping the bill on Friday will be Dan Smith’s indie-poppers Bastille, while Saturday night will see the London electro combo Hot Chip, bringing their sparkling tunes to the exotic locale of Portmeirion in North Wales.

Also on the bill are Stockport psych-rockers Blossoms, legendary Liverpool post-punkers Echo And The Bunnymen, Django Django, The Amazons, Oh Wonder, Roots Manuva, Roisin Murphy, Frances and more.

In a world first, the festival has commissioned No.6 composer-in-residence Joe Duddell to work with the Manchester Camerata chamber orchestra on an exclusive David Bowie Reimagined performance.

This exclusive work will feature arrangements of iconic songs from across Bowie’s career, with very special guest vocalists on each song, in what promises to be one of the highlights of this year festival season.

Festival No.6 is a bespoke music, arts and culture event, taking place over the weekend of the 1 to 4 September in the fantastic village of Portmeirion, Wales, home of the cult 60s TV series The Prisoner.





Many more music acts plus a huge arts and cultural line-up, new venues and Michelin starred-chefs are yet to be revealed.

Tickets are on sale now from www.festivalnumber6.com