Foals To Headline Citadel Festival 2017

Foals have been announced as headliners for Citadel this year.

The Mountain At My Gates band will play the one-day festival, which takes place at London's Victoria Park on Sunday 16 July 2017.

Your #Citadel17 UK festival exclusive headliner: the out of this world @foals . Register for the pre-sale now: https://t.co/UxluwwRBwn pic.twitter.com/jCdD1UYRRy — Citadel Festival (@CitadelFestival) January 24, 2017

The date will be a UK festival exclusive, marking the band's only British festival date this year.

The full line-up will soon be revealed, but fans can register for pre-sale tickets here.