Foals To Headline Citadel Festival 2017

24th January 2017, 11:08

The What Went Down outfit will make their UK festival exclusive at the Victoria Park event.

Foals

Foals have been announced as headliners for Citadel this year. 

The Mountain At My Gates band will play the one-day festival, which takes place at London's Victoria Park on Sunday 16 July 2017.

The date will be a UK festival exclusive, marking the band's only British festival date this year. 

The full line-up will soon be revealed, but fans can register for pre-sale tickets here.

Comments

Download the Radio X app

More on Festivals

Now Playing

Dan O'Connell

1pm - 4pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Dan O'Connell

News