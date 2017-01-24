Foals To Headline Citadel Festival 2017

PLAY: Which Music Festival Should You Go To?
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
The What Went Down outfit will make their UK festival exclusive at the Victoria Park event.
Foals have been announced as headliners for Citadel this year.
The Mountain At My Gates band will play the one-day festival, which takes place at London's Victoria Park on Sunday 16 July 2017.
Your #Citadel17 UK festival exclusive headliner: the out of this world @foals . Register for the pre-sale now: https://t.co/UxluwwRBwn pic.twitter.com/jCdD1UYRRy— Citadel Festival (@CitadelFestival) January 24, 2017
The date will be a UK festival exclusive, marking the band's only British festival date this year.
The full line-up will soon be revealed, but fans can register for pre-sale tickets here.
