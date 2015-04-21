Citadel 2015 Confirms New Stage Headliners

The third round of acts have been announced for this summer's Citadel, taking place in Victoria Park in London on 19 July 2015. Headliners Ben Howard and Bombay Bicycle Club were announced a few months ago, but now we know even more of the acts who'll be performing.



Nick Mulvey will top the bill on the Communion Presents stage, which will also see performances from Bear's Den, Dan Croll and Honeyblood. Texan Leon Bridges has also been confirmed for the Communion stage this morning.

Neneh Cherry & Rocketnumbernine have been announced to headline the Soundcrash stage. Anna Calvi, Kurt Vile and the Violators and Jimi Goodwin were added to the bill last month.



A host of other events will be taking place at the site on the day, including tug of war battles, comedy and arts and crafts workshops. Tickets are priced from £49.50 .