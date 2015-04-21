Citadel 2015 Confirms New Stage Headliners

PLAY: Which Music Festival Should You Go To?
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Nick Mulvey will top the bill at the Communion Presents stage at the one day event, as yet more acts are announced to join headliners Ben Howard and Bombay Bicycle Club.
The third round of acts have been announced for this summer's Citadel, taking place in Victoria Park in London on 19 July 2015. Headliners Ben Howard and Bombay Bicycle Club were announced a few months ago, but now we know even more of the acts who'll be performing.
Nick Mulvey will top the bill on the Communion Presents stage, which will also see performances from Bear's Den, Dan Croll and Honeyblood. Texan Leon Bridges has also been confirmed for the Communion stage this morning.
Neneh Cherry & Rocketnumbernine have been announced to headline the Soundcrash stage. Anna Calvi, Kurt Vile and the Violators and Jimi Goodwin were added to the bill last month.
A host of other events will be taking place at the site on the day, including tug of war battles, comedy and arts and crafts workshops. Tickets are priced from £49.50 .
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
Let's look at some of the most enormous shows played by our favourite acts... Were you at any of these?
The twin festivals have seen the greatest, the wildest and the strangest acts over the years. Radio X takes a trip down memory lane. Remember these?
The Kasabian rocker recalled the unconventional way he prepared for their 2014 set, which involved his good mate Noel Fielding.
We all love Reading & Leeds Festival, but how much do you know about the iconic event? Find out!
1pm - 4pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook