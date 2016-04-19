Battles and Beardyman Among Acts Added To Citadel 2016

More acts have been added to the lineup at Citadel festival 2016.

Beardyman and Battles are among those who will play the London event, which takes place in Victoria Park on Sunday 17 July.

Introducing further music, Sunday Feasting, Sunday Papers Live speakers & more…https://t.co/9XyDQPlX6u pic.twitter.com/AvFzyjU7nA — Citadel Festival (@CitadelFestival) April 19, 2016

They will join previously announced headliners Sigur Rós and Caribou - who will both play exclusive London gigs at the festival.

Also set for the alternative one-day festival are the likes of Matt Corby, Cats Eyes and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.

In addition to the proceedings, Citadel see stages hosted by Communion in association with DIY as well as Sunday Papers Live, which returns with scheduled poets, journalists and performers.

Visit citadelfestival.com for tickets and more information.