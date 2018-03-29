Editors & Fun Lovin' Criminals Added To Boardmasters 2018

29 March 2018, 09:37

Editors
Editors. Picture: Rahi Rezvani/Press

The All Sparks outfit and the Scooby Snacks trio are among those confirmed for the Cornish festival this year.

Editors are among a new wave of acts added to Boardmasters 2018.

The Birmingham-formed outfit, who released their sixth album Violence album this month, are headed down to the sun surf and sea festival, which takes place on the Cornish coast from 8-12 August.

Also added are iconic New York trio Fun Lovin’ Criminals, with the Scooby Snacks outfit joining the bill alongside the likes of Black Foxxes, Tiga and more.

These new acts join the star-studded line-up, which will see Catfish And The Bottlemen, The Chemical Brothers and George Ezra headline.

Buy tickets now on the Boardmasters website.

Find out some of Editors frontman Tom Smith's favourite things:

Boardmasters 2017 welcomed 50,000 festival-goers and headliners in Two Door Cinema Club, Jamiroquai and Alt-J.Watch the stunning Boardmasters 2017 Aftermovie below: 

