The Horrors Confirmed For Blissfields 2015

Everything Everything To Headline Blissfields 2016
The band join Dizzee Rascal as headliners of the Vicarage Farm Festival.
Other acts confirmed for the Hampshire festival include Simian Mobile Disco, Grandmaster Flash and The Mispers.
Praised as one of the UK's best small festivals for the past few years, Blissfields has unveiled the line-up for its 2015 edition.
The Horrors and John Grant top the bill, which is full of other established favourites and promising newcomers.
Glass Animals, Public Service Broadcasting and The Correspondents have also been announced to play the event early in July. Legendary rapper Grandmaster Flash will also be entertaining fans, while new acts like Novelist, Melé and Flo Morrissey will appear.
Early bird tickets have sold out for Blissfields, but there are still some Tier 2 and 3 tickets available for the 5,000 capacity festival.
Johnny Flynn and Thumpers are also new additions to the 2014 bill.
