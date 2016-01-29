The Cure To Headline Bestival 2016

Bestival
The annual fancy dress party with boutique areas, now heading for Lulworth Castle.
The festival has announced its first two headliners.
The Cure have been announced as headliners for Bestival 2016, which takes place on 8-11 of September.
The band are among the first two acts to be confirmed for the festival, which has revealed The Future as its theme this year.
The Cure’s Robert Smith said: “We are very very happy to be back at our favourite festival; we can’t wait to play a special set to show the future IS what it used to be…”
The slot marks five years since the Inbetween Days five-piece last headlined the festival.
Meanwhile Major Lazer - comprised of dance trio Diplo, Jillionaire and Walshy Fire - have been announced as Friday's headliners.
Also set to play the four-day Isle Of Wight festival are Hot Chip, Jagwar Ma and Wolf Alice, with more acts to be announced.
On this year's theme, festival curator Rob Da Bank said: “So, here we go again, but this time we’re going far… far away… into the future. Prepare yourselves for a Bestival unlike any other with futuristic new stages, and as ever it’s a broad church of music from every decade and every genre."
Tickets - including the festivals newly launched VIP package - are on sale now .
All four acts are set to headline the festival, which will take place at its new home on the Lulworth Estate.
Organisers want to hold the festival at Dorset's Lulworth Estate- the same site as Camp Bestival.
Rob da Bank revealed the festival was scaled back this year due to "competition" and a "wobbly economy".
The Isle Of Wight's Robin Hill Park is set to head off into The Future with The Cure, Wolf Alice, Ride, Leftfield, Hot Chip and the craziest fancy dress of the season...
