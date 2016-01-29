The Cure To Headline Bestival 2016

The Cure have been announced as headliners for Bestival 2016, which takes place on 8-11 of September.

The band are among the first two acts to be confirmed for the festival, which has revealed The Future as its theme this year.

The Cure’s Robert Smith said: “We are very very happy to be back at our favourite festival; we can’t wait to play a special set to show the future IS what it used to be…”

The slot marks five years since the Inbetween Days five-piece last headlined the festival.

Meanwhile Major Lazer - comprised of dance trio Diplo, Jillionaire and Walshy Fire - have been announced as Friday's headliners.

Also set to play the four-day Isle Of Wight festival are Hot Chip, Jagwar Ma and Wolf Alice, with more acts to be announced.

On this year's theme, festival curator Rob Da Bank said: “So, here we go again, but this time we’re going far… far away… into the future. Prepare yourselves for a Bestival unlike any other with futuristic new stages, and as ever it’s a broad church of music from every decade and every genre."

Tickets - including the festivals newly launched VIP package - are on sale now .

Picture: Andy Vella