OutKast Confirmed For Bestival 2014

The duo of Andre 3000 and Big Boi are reuniting in 2014 to celebrate their 20th anniversary.



Their performance at Bestival will be one of only two UK festival appearances this year.



Following last year's HMS Bestival schenanighans, the theme for 2014 will be Desert Island Disco.



"Hey ya! By the power invested in me as chief Bestival booker, I'm pretty darn excited to announce that OutKast are headlining Bestival this year," Organiser Rob da Bank said.



"We've fought hard to get the recently reunited legendary hip-hop duo onto the ferry... and it's no ordinary ferry this year as Bestival goes Desert Island Disco for 2014? Palm trees, grass skirts and mirrorballs are the order of the day. It truly is gonna be the Bestival yet!"



Bestival takes place on the Isle of Wight 4-7 September 2014