OutKast Confirmed For Bestival 2014

Bestival
The annual fancy dress party with boutique areas, now heading for Lulworth Castle.
OutKast have been announced headlining the Friday night of this year's Bestival.
The duo of Andre 3000 and Big Boi are reuniting in 2014 to celebrate their 20th anniversary.
Their performance at Bestival will be one of only two UK festival appearances this year.
Following last year's HMS Bestival schenanighans, the theme for 2014 will be Desert Island Disco.
"Hey ya! By the power invested in me as chief Bestival booker, I'm pretty darn excited to announce that OutKast are headlining Bestival this year," Organiser Rob da Bank said.
"We've fought hard to get the recently reunited legendary hip-hop duo onto the ferry... and it's no ordinary ferry this year as Bestival goes Desert Island Disco for 2014? Palm trees, grass skirts and mirrorballs are the order of the day. It truly is gonna be the Bestival yet!"
Bestival takes place on the Isle of Wight 4-7 September 2014
All four acts are set to headline the festival, which will take place at its new home on the Lulworth Estate.
Organisers want to hold the festival at Dorset's Lulworth Estate- the same site as Camp Bestival.
Rob da Bank revealed the festival was scaled back this year due to "competition" and a "wobbly economy".
The Isle Of Wight's Robin Hill Park is set to head off into The Future with The Cure, Wolf Alice, Ride, Leftfield, Hot Chip and the craziest fancy dress of the season...
