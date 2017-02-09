Jamie T, The XX, Pet Shop Boys & A Tribe Called Quest For Bestival 2017

All four acts are set to headline the festival, which will take place at its new home on the Lulworth Estate.

Bestival has announced its headliners for 2017.

The xx will be the first band to top the bill at the Castle Stage on Friday 8 September, A Tribe Called Quest will be playing their last ever UK show on the Saturday, while Pet Shop Boys will close the festival on the Sunday.

Jamie T, meanwhile, will headline their second stage The Box on Thursday night.

 The festival - which takes place from 7-10 September 2017 - will be hosted for the first time at its new location on the Lulworth Estate.

