Fatboy Slim To Headline Bestival's New Stage, The Spaceport

Bestival
The annual fancy dress party with boutique areas, now heading for Lulworth Castle.
The Spaceport will replace the The Port and "trusty old ship," HMS Bestival.
Fatboy Slim is set to headline Bestival's brand new, The Spaceport, stage.
The Praise You DJ will perform at the cosmic new area, which is replacing the dance area's HMS Bestival stage.
Also confirmed to headline the stage at the event - which takes place on 8-11 September - is rave pioneer, Carl Cox, and Major Lazer, star Diplo.
Announcing #TheSpaceport headliners: @diplo , @Carl_Cox & @FatboySlim #bestival16 pic.twitter.com/jb6sWimFMR— Bestival (@Bestival) February 25, 2016
If that wasn't exciting enough, The Spaceport is set to feature a 20-metre high rocket at its centre and a state of the art db audio array processing sound system - perfect for all the dance heads out there.
Rob da Bank said: “Be under no illusions my futuristic friends… This stage is going to blow your mind and take you interstellar like no other stage before… This is The Future of the dance.
"HMS Bestival, our trusty old ship, has sunk or otherwise been sucked down a Bermuda Triangle shaped whirlpool, and thus we are reinventing Robin Hill’s sacred rave space once more with a spaceship the likes Planet Earth has never witnessed."
Meanwhile, The Cure, Major Lazer and Hot Chip are confirmed to play Bestival's Main Stage.
Visit www.bestival.net for tickets and more line-up information.
All four acts are set to headline the festival, which will take place at its new home on the Lulworth Estate.
Organisers want to hold the festival at Dorset's Lulworth Estate- the same site as Camp Bestival.
Rob da Bank revealed the festival was scaled back this year due to "competition" and a "wobbly economy".
The Isle Of Wight's Robin Hill Park is set to head off into The Future with The Cure, Wolf Alice, Ride, Leftfield, Hot Chip and the craziest fancy dress of the season...
