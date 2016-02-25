Fatboy Slim To Headline Bestival's New Stage, The Spaceport

Fatboy Slim is set to headline Bestival's brand new, The Spaceport, stage.

The Praise You DJ will perform at the cosmic new area, which is replacing the dance area's HMS Bestival stage.

Also confirmed to headline the stage at the event - which takes place on 8-11 September - is rave pioneer, Carl Cox, and Major Lazer, star Diplo.

If that wasn't exciting enough, The Spaceport is set to feature a 20-metre high rocket at its centre and a state of the art db audio array processing sound system - perfect for all the dance heads out there.

Rob da Bank said: “Be under no illusions my futuristic friends… This stage is going to blow your mind and take you interstellar like no other stage before… This is The Future of the dance.

"HMS Bestival, our trusty old ship, has sunk or otherwise been sucked down a Bermuda Triangle shaped whirlpool, and thus we are reinventing Robin Hill’s sacred rave space once more with a spaceship the likes Planet Earth has never witnessed."

Meanwhile, The Cure, Major Lazer and Hot Chip are confirmed to play Bestival's Main Stage.

