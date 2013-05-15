Fatboy Slim Announced As Final Bestival Headliner

Bestival
The annual fancy dress party with boutique areas, now heading for Lulworth Castle.
The third and final headliner at this year's Bestival has been announced - and it's going to be Fatboy Slim.
The DJ, musician and producer will play the Isle Of Wight-based festival on Friday night, joining Elton John and Snoop Dog as the headliners for this year's event.
Norman Cook will be performing at the festival's tenth anniversary. He says: "TEN years on, here I am again, throwing Bestival the biggest birthday bash possible and sharing the main stage alongside Elton John and Snoop Dogg. It’s an absolute honour to return for this momentous occasion – staying creative and independent in these times."
Bestival takes place at Robin Hill Country Park between September 5 to 8. For more info, see www.bestival.net .
All four acts are set to headline the festival, which will take place at its new home on the Lulworth Estate.
Organisers want to hold the festival at Dorset's Lulworth Estate- the same site as Camp Bestival.
Rob da Bank revealed the festival was scaled back this year due to "competition" and a "wobbly economy".
The Isle Of Wight's Robin Hill Park is set to head off into The Future with The Cure, Wolf Alice, Ride, Leftfield, Hot Chip and the craziest fancy dress of the season...
