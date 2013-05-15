Fatboy Slim Announced As Final Bestival Headliner

The DJ, musician and producer will play the Isle Of Wight-based festival on Friday night, joining Elton John and Snoop Dog as the headliners for this year's event.

Norman Cook will be performing at the festival's tenth anniversary. He says: "TEN years on, here I am again, throwing Bestival the biggest birthday bash possible and sharing the main stage alongside Elton John and Snoop Dogg. It’s an absolute honour to return for this momentous occasion – staying creative and independent in these times."

Bestival takes place at Robin Hill Country Park between September 5 to 8. For more info, see www.bestival.net .