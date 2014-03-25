Dan Le Sac vs Scroobius Pip, Temples and Peter Hook added to Bestival line-up

Cate Le Bon, SBTRKT, Darkside, DJ Yoda, Nick Mulvey and Public Service Broadcasting are also on the bill for the festival's second largest stage.

Organiser Rob da Bank commented: "I probably spend more time in The Big Top at Bestival than in any other space.

"The Main Stage has lots of huge and excellent acts on, but The Big Top is the intimate beating heart of Bestival and getting sweaty with 10,000 other Bestivalites to the most cutting edge indie, electronic and folk acts is always fun.

"I'm really pleased with the new additions from the incredible cinematic electronica of Nicolas Jaar's Darkside project through to dance mania from SBTRKT, the hottest indie band in the UK, Temples, and old friends Dan le Sac vs Scroobius Pip and Peter Hook doing Joy Division. See you down the front... if you're up for it!"



Outkast, Chic, Foals and Beck have already been confirmed for Bestival 2014, which takes place at Robin Hill Country Park on the Isle of Wight, 4-7 September.



Tickets are on sale now.