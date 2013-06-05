Bestival Campaign For Giant Inflatable Lionel Richie Head

Bestival
The annual fancy dress party with boutique areas, now heading for Lulworth Castle.
A group of artists are trying to raise £4,900 on Kickstarter to create a giant inflatable sculpture of Lionel Richie's head which will appear at this year's Bestival.
At its centre will be a telephone: "Once a Bestival-goer goes inside Lionel's head to answer it, they hear Hello, is it me you're looking for? It will also be possible to sleep and party in Lionel's head," the official campaign page explains.
The money is needed to create the head in the first place and provide security for it while it is at the festival - if they make more than the minimum amount they will make it bigger than the currently planned 3 metres height.
"This will be a fully immersive, slightly surreal and very personal experience," the blurb continues.
All four acts are set to headline the festival, which will take place at its new home on the Lulworth Estate.
Organisers want to hold the festival at Dorset's Lulworth Estate- the same site as Camp Bestival.
Rob da Bank revealed the festival was scaled back this year due to "competition" and a "wobbly economy".
The Isle Of Wight's Robin Hill Park is set to head off into The Future with The Cure, Wolf Alice, Ride, Leftfield, Hot Chip and the craziest fancy dress of the season...
