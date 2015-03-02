Bestival Toronto Announces Line-Up For Inaugural Festival

Bestival
The annual fancy dress party with boutique areas, now heading for Lulworth Castle.
Bestival has organised the line-up for the first year of its Toronto spin-off, with Florence + The Machine headlining.
Florence + The Machine has been confirmed as one of the headliners for the first year of Bestival Toronto, with a host of other acts including Nas and Jamie xx announced too.
The festival is branching out to the Canadian city on 12-13 June 2015, at Hanlan's Point Beach on Toronto Island.
Other acts confirmed for the line-up are Flume, Caribou, Born Ruffians and Wavves, with Rudimental set to perform a DJ set.
Bestival curator Rob da Bank says: "We've spent 12 years working up to this moment and are so proud to be teaming up with Toronto to launch the good ship that is Bestival overseas."
Tickets will go on sale on 5 March through Flavorus.com . Bestival is also believed to be working on a European spin-off of the festival.
All four acts are set to headline the festival, which will take place at its new home on the Lulworth Estate.
Organisers want to hold the festival at Dorset's Lulworth Estate- the same site as Camp Bestival.
Rob da Bank revealed the festival was scaled back this year due to "competition" and a "wobbly economy".
The Isle Of Wight's Robin Hill Park is set to head off into The Future with The Cure, Wolf Alice, Ride, Leftfield, Hot Chip and the craziest fancy dress of the season...
