Bestival Toronto Announces Line-Up For Inaugural Festival

Florence + The Machine has been confirmed as one of the headliners for the first year of Bestival Toronto, with a host of other acts including Nas and Jamie xx announced too.



The festival is branching out to the Canadian city on 12-13 June 2015, at Hanlan's Point Beach on Toronto Island.



Other acts confirmed for the line-up are Flume, Caribou, Born Ruffians and Wavves, with Rudimental set to perform a DJ set.



Bestival curator Rob da Bank says: "We've spent 12 years working up to this moment and are so proud to be teaming up with Toronto to launch the good ship that is Bestival overseas."



Tickets will go on sale on 5 March through Flavorus.com . Bestival is also believed to be working on a European spin-off of the festival.