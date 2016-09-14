Bestival Respond To Rumours That The Festival Is Ending

Bestival have responded to rumours that the festival is ending, following a

Writing on the event's official Facebook page, co-founder Rob Da Bank, admitted that it was "a slightly different Beast" this year, but denied the festival would end.

The organiser and DJ revealed: "Bestival was obviously a slightly different beast this year. Festival land has changed a lot, more competition, a wobbly economy etc, and for whatever reason many festivals have not sold as well. We did 40,000 which resulted in a more compact boutique vibe and back to our roots but by my own high standards sound and tent spec was not always what we would have wanted it to be - we can assure anyone coming back in 2017 that this will be rectified."

See his post below:

The 43-year-old added that the festival would be back to "its very high standards" next year and in a Twitter post announced that the first headliner was already confirmed, though he teased he wasn't telling.