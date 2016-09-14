Bestival Respond To Rumours That The Festival Is Ending

14th September 2016, 10:24

Rob da Bank revealed the festival was scaled back this year due to "competition" and a "wobbly economy".

Hot Chip at Bestival 2016

Bestival have responded to rumours that the festival is ending, following a 

Writing on the event's official Facebook page, co-founder Rob Da Bank, admitted that it was "a slightly different Beast" this year, but denied the festival would end.

The organiser and DJ revealed: "Bestival was obviously a slightly different beast this year. Festival land has changed a lot, more competition, a wobbly economy etc, and for whatever reason many festivals have not sold as well. We did 40,000 which resulted in a more compact boutique vibe and back to our roots but by my own high standards sound and tent spec was not always what we would have wanted it to be - we can assure anyone coming back in 2017 that this will be rectified."

See his post below: 

The 43-year-old added that the festival would be back to "its very high standards" next year and in a Twitter post announced that the first headliner was already confirmed, though he teased he wasn't telling. 

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Bestival

Bestival 2016 Spaceport Bestival

The annual fancy dress party with boutique areas, now heading for Lulworth Castle.

Now Playing

Dan O'Connell

1pm - 4pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Dan O'Connell

News