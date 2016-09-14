Bestival Respond To Rumours That The Festival Is Ending

Bestival
The annual fancy dress party with boutique areas, now heading for Lulworth Castle.
Rob da Bank revealed the festival was scaled back this year due to "competition" and a "wobbly economy".
Bestival have responded to rumours that the festival is ending, following a
Writing on the event's official Facebook page, co-founder Rob Da Bank, admitted that it was "a slightly different Beast" this year, but denied the festival would end.
The organiser and DJ revealed: "Bestival was obviously a slightly different beast this year. Festival land has changed a lot, more competition, a wobbly economy etc, and for whatever reason many festivals have not sold as well. We did 40,000 which resulted in a more compact boutique vibe and back to our roots but by my own high standards sound and tent spec was not always what we would have wanted it to be - we can assure anyone coming back in 2017 that this will be rectified."
The 43-year-old added that the festival would be back to "its very high standards" next year and in a Twitter post announced that the first headliner was already confirmed, though he teased he wasn't telling.
Just confirmed first @Bestival headliner for 2017 #nottelling— Rob da Bank (@RobdaBank) September 12, 2016
All four acts are set to headline the festival, which will take place at its new home on the Lulworth Estate.
Organisers want to hold the festival at Dorset's Lulworth Estate- the same site as Camp Bestival.
The Isle Of Wight's Robin Hill Park is set to head off into The Future with The Cure, Wolf Alice, Ride, Leftfield, Hot Chip and the craziest fancy dress of the season...
With two weeks to go, another set of artists have been announced to the bill.
