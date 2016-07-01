Bestival 2016 Share Details Of Purple Rave Tribute To Prince

Bestival 2016 have shared the details of their plans to pay tribute to Prince this year.

The festival - which takes place in Isle Of Wight on 8-11 September - will dedicate their Sunday fireworks to the late musician, as well as holding an "audio-visual tribute" in their "Purple Rave".

Capping Sunday night at #Bestival16 : Purple Rave, an audio-visual Prince tribute with spectacular firework finale! pic.twitter.com/eHS5773Uxa — Bestival (@Bestival) July 1, 2016

A statement reads: "Capping what will be one of our most incredible Sunday nights ever, the man like da Bank, Tayo and more will take to the stage for Purple Rave a truly spellbinding audio-visual tribute to Prince. A huge and enduring influence on everyone in the Bestival family, Prince was unquestionably up there with the greatest musicians in history.

"So, don’t you dare miss our eye-popping pyrotechnic paean showcasing hits, rarities, the odd cheeky bootleg and more, all accompanied by a coruscating firework spectacular that will be our heartfelt tribute to the one that got away.

The festival has also announced that US rapper Wiz Khalifa and dancehall legend Sean Paul will be topping the bill on Sunday, joining The Cure and Major Lazer as headliners.

This year's festival will have a future theme, with the HMS Bestival transforming into The Spaceport, where Diplo, Carl Cox and Fat Boy Slim will headline.