The 10 Funniest Music Videos Ever Made

How Old Were Your Favourite Stars When They Had Their First Hit?
A great man once said: “Youth is wasted on the young.” We say: Shut up, grandad!
10 Funniest Music Videos
03:51
Radio X celebrates the moments when music becomes comic... and when comedy becomes tuneful.
Nerds find their polite house party over-run by hip hop hoodlums. Ends in a good, old fashioned pie fight.
Abraham Lincoln in his pants with his pet hamster? Hang on, it's referring to what?!
Dave Grohl cameos as the Devil as the comedic duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass recount their encounter with the Prince Of Darkness.
The ancient art of Black Theatre Puppets lends a hand in making the Britpop trio the cartoon characters we always knew they were.
The original and best - sheer poetry on synchronised treadmills. Could did they top that? Well...
A filth-filled tale of the realities of modern-day relationships, in Paris, the City Of Love. And they say romance is dead...
Think Blink introduces us to their love of nudity and puerile humour
How could we forget this one? Foo Fighters take on multiple roles - with a cameo from the aforementioned Tenacious D - for this plane-based LOLfest. It's actually a bit worrying how good Taylor Hawkins looks in drag.
