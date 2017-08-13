The 10 Funniest Music Videos Ever Made

1. BEASTIE BOYS - (YOU GOTTA) FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHT (TO PARTY)

Nerds find their polite house party over-run by hip hop hoodlums. Ends in a good, old fashioned pie fight.

2. WEEZER - PORK AND BEANS

Every single YouTube meme since the beginning of time gets a look in during this utterly fantastic clip. Fine song, too. It's had about 20 million views so far.

2. ELECTRIC SIX - GAY BAR

Abraham Lincoln in his pants with his pet hamster? Hang on, it's referring to what?!

4. TENACIOUS D - TRIBUTE

Dave Grohl cameos as the Devil as the comedic duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass recount their encounter with the Prince Of Darkness.

5. SUPERGRASS - PUMPING ON YOUR STEREO

The ancient art of Black Theatre Puppets lends a hand in making the Britpop trio the cartoon characters we always knew they were.

6. OK GO - HERE IT GOES AGAIN

The original and best - sheer poetry on synchronised treadmills. Could did they top that? Well...

7. BLUR - PARKLIFE

Actor Phil Daniels takes the lead, Damon is the stooge, Alex James drags up, what's not to love?

8. THE BLOODHOUND GANG - THE BAD TOUCH

A filth-filled tale of the realities of modern-day relationships, in Paris, the City Of Love. And they say romance is dead...

9. BLINK-182 - WHAT'S MY AGE AGAIN?

Think Blink introduces us to their love of nudity and puerile humour

10. FOO FIGHTERS - LEARN TO FLY

How could we forget this one? Foo Fighters take on multiple roles - with a cameo from the aforementioned Tenacious D - for this plane-based LOLfest. It's actually a bit worrying how good Taylor Hawkins looks in drag.