This Is The Ultimate Anti-Valentine’s Day Song Playlist

14 February 2018, 15:27

Broken hearts
Broken hearts. Picture: Getty Images

Romance? Love? Tender moments on Valentine’s Day? Forget it. Here are some of the bitterest, most moving breakup songs in indie and rock history.

  1. The xx - Say Something Loving

    “I just don't remember the thrill of affection…” SOMEONE forgot Valentine’s Day.

  2. The Streets - Dry Your Eyes

    "Dry your eyes mate, / I know it’s hard to take but her mind has been made up, / There’s plenty more fish in the sea." Mike Skinner is the best mate you could ever have.

  3. Gotye - Somebody I Used To Know

    "Well you said that we would still be friends / But I'll admit that I was glad that it was over." Time to pack your books and records up, Kimbra.

  4. The Cure - Boys Don't Cry

    "I would say I'm sorry / If I thought that it would change your mind." Yeah, but it won't will it? Better get over it.

  5. Oasis - Stop Crying Your Heart Out

    "Take what you need / And be on your way / And stop crying your heart out." Some sobering advice from Liam, who knows a thing or two about a break-up.

  6. The Vaccines - Post Break-Up Sex

    "Post break-up sex / That helps you forget your ex / What did you expect / From post break-up sex?" Justin Young explains why you shouldn't go there.

  7. Blur - No Distance Left To Run

    "I won't kill myself, trying to stay in your life / I got no distance left to run." One of the bleakest break-up songs ever... but with a hint of redemption.

  8. Foo Fighters - Best Of You

    "I've got another confession my friend, / I'm no fool, / I'm getting tired of starting again, / Somewhere new." Big Dave has finally had enough.

  9. The Smiths - I Know It's Over

    "As I climb into an empty bed / Oh well, enough said." Morrissey faces the uncomfortable truth.

  10. Coldplay - Shiver

    "From the moment I wake, / To the moment I sleep, / I'll be there by your side, / Just you try and stop me, / I'll be waiting in line, / Just to see if you care."

  11. Arctic Monkeys - Leave Before The Lights Come On

    "How can you wake up, / With someone you don't love? / And not feel slightly fazed by it." Alex Turner (metaphorically) slaps you round the chops.

  12. Ben Howard - Keep Your Head Up

    "Keep your head up, keep your heart strong. / Keep your mind set, keep your hair long." Long hair will get you through this one.

  13. Maximo Park - Books From Boxes

    "You have to leave. I appreciate that, / But I hate when conversation slips out of our grasp." Paul Smith struggles with the small stuff.

  14. Joy Division - Love Will Tear Us Apart

    "When routine bites hard / And ambitions are low / And resentment rides high / But emotions won't grow." Well, that sounds like the end of that, then.

  15. Paolo Nutini - One Day

    "You ask me to remember / A kiss is but a kiss / Well I'd be a fool to want more from you / And I'm gone in a while." SEE YA, says Paolo.

  16. Muse - Time Is Running Out

    "I wanted freedom, / Bound and restricted, / I tried to give you up, / But I'm addicted." Come on, Matt Bellamy. You're better than this.

  17. Bon Iver - Skinny Love

    "In the morning I'll be with you, / But it will be a different kind, / I'll be holding all the tickets / And you'll be owning all the fines." Brutal stuff from Justin Vernon.

  18. Amy Winehouse - Back To Black

    "You went back to what you knew / So far removed from all that we went through / And I tread a troubled track / My odds are stacked / I'll go back to black." The queen of the "troubled track" with one of her finest songs.

  19. Beck - Guess I'm Doing Fine

    "It's only lies that I'm living / It's only tears that I'm crying / It's only you that I'm losing / Guess I'm doing fine." From the best break-up album EVER, Sea Change.

  20. Damien Rice - Cheers Darlin'

    "I should have kissed you / When we were running in the rain." Yeah, but you didn't, Damien Rice.

  21. Placebo - The Bitter End

    "In six week's time / The mess you left / Will end / See you at the bitter end." It's good to put a time limit on these things, says Brian Molko.

  22. Frank Turner - Recovery

    "And I've been waking in the morning just like every other day / And just like every boring blues song I get swallowed by the pain." FT goes off the rails spectacularly. But he'll get there, eventually.

