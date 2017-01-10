Awful Cover Versions Of Great Songs: Volume 1

The 20 Best New Music, Artists And Bands For 2017
Miley Cyrus destroys Nirvana. TaTu destroy The Smiths. And God knows what Happy Mondays are doing. We take a look at the very worst cover versions in recorded history. And this just the start!
During her 2011 tour, the pop minx announced that she wanted to perform "music that inspired her" when growing up. Everybody expected a version of her dad's Achy Breaky Heart, but no… we got this unbelievable take on the generation-defining Nirvana classic.
In 1999, long after the Mondays' heyday, they released a Greatest Hits album and recorded this Thin Lizzy cover as a "bonus" track. You've heard better watching your dad do karaoke. With a broken microphone.
Oh, Matt Cardle - where are you now? Well, he's still out there apparently. But while Biffy Clyro are headlining festivals across the world, for us, there remains only the memory of Cardle's by-the-numbers cover of their rousing ballad Many Of Horror. Except that title would be too scary for The Mums, so they changed it.
The Russian duo were notorious for the naughty "are they lesbians?" video for their hit All The Things She Said. However, their attempt at Morrissey's ode to alienation and Having A Bad Time In General somehow doesn't ring true. Also: it's rubbish.
The Sex Pistols call to arms, as performed by the thrash metal kings from California. Note the way the word "antichrist" is "bleeped" out in this video. You can't handle the truth, Middle America!
Remember Candy Flip? No? Good. Their 1990 cover of the Beatles' psychedelic classic came at the height of the baggy era when every bandwagon jumping indie band was "going dance". The producer: "Just stick the Funky Drummer sample under it - that'll do."
10 out of 10 for effort lads, but this attempt at The Prodigy's bonkers track is a tad over-ambitious. Especially when the bongos come in. Keep up!
In 1992, the NME released a compilation album of covers to mark the paper's 40th anniversary. It's the home of some great tracks, but also the source of much comedy, particularly the Liverpool band's version of The Human League's 1981 Number 1 hit. It tries hard to be ironic, but fails spectacularly.
Hey, look - Drops Of Jupiter is a fine song… if you hear it at the right place and the right time. Preferably drunk somewhere, very late. But why have a go at The Doors?
Forget Wake Up Boo!, the Scouse band were also well known for their impenetrable shoe-gazing soundscapes. So why not apply the My Bloody Valentine filter to the title track of The Smith's masterwork? You should hear THEM play piano! LOLZ.
