What Was Christmas Number 1 When You were Born?

Now Playing
My Favourite Game The Cardigans Download 'My Favourite Game' on iTunes
22 December 2017, 13:38
Ever wondered what was topping the charts over the festive period when you were a tiny babe? Radio X has all the answers: were you a Bo Rhap or a Mr Blobby?
The list of Christmas Number 1s is long and varied. But which song was at the top of the charts for your first Christmas? Here's the full list from last year, right back to when the charts started in 1952.
Sean Paul joins in on this genre-mixing special.
Charity mash-up of the Simon And Garfunkel classic and Coldplay’s Fix You.
That year’s X-Factor winner, covering a song by One Republic.
Another X-Factor winner, this time covering a Demi Lovato hit.
Macca, Mel C, Robbie Williams, Paloma Faith and more cover The Hollies to raise money for Hillsborough disaster charities.
Charity spin-off from the TV series The Choir - it kept Little Mix off the top.
X-Factor winner unexpectedly covers Biffy Clyro…
Online campaign against reality TV show winners gets this sweary classic to the top.
X-Factor winner, now Strictly Come Dancing contestant, covers Leonard Cohen via Jeff Buckley.
X-Factor winner for 2007 triumphs.
X-Factor winner of the year covers Kelly Clarkson.
X-Factor winner, now in Coronation Street! Maybe that WAS his goal.
The fourth outing for the song, this time with Chris Martin, Dido, The Darkness and a rap from Dizzee Rascal.
The Darkness's Christmas Time (Don't Let The Bells End) was kept off the top spot by this Tears For Fears cover from the Donnie Darko soundtrack.
Winners of the reality TV show Popstars: The Rivals. Excellent microphone technique.
Superstar cover of the song made famous by Frank and Nancy Sinatra.
Neil Morrissey kept Westlife off the top with this bulding-centric classic.
The lads hit the top with a couple of 1970s covers, one's an Abba one.
Girl Power bids a fond farewell with their third Christmas Number 1 in a row.
They did it again! In the official year of Girl Power and the Spiceworld movie.
The girls hit the top for their first in a run of three with this romantic ballad.
Jacko kept The Beatles' reunion song Free As A Bird off the top spot.
Not really a Christmas song, but a few chiming bells and a snowy video made this a festive classic.
Yeah, this happened.
From the ENORMOUS soundtrack to the movie The Bodyguard, also starring Kevin Costner.
After the death of frontman Freddie Mercury in November, this was a shoo-in for the festive top spot. Here's the Double A side.
Sir Clifford notched up a second Christmas Number 1 with this religious entry.
Or the "Stock Aitken And Waterman Edition": Kylie, Jason, Bananarama.. and Chris Rea?
Cliff reminds you of the true meaning of Christmas.
Fairytale Of New York didn't make it, this clubbed-up cover of Elvis Presley did.
Thanks to a silly animated video, this 1957 rock 'n' roll classic made a comeback.
Shaky's era as one of the biggest-selling British artists was ending, but the country loved this festive ditty.
Bob Geldof and Midge Ure rustled up an all-star line-up including Duran Duran, Bono, Wham!, Spandau Ballet, Culture Club and more sang to raise money for the famine in Ethiopia.
Actors singing a hit by Yazoo acapella? It was incredibly popular and sums up the choral side of Christmas.
Proof that stupid Christmas Number 1s didn't start with Mr Blobby.
Sheffield's finest electropop outfit with a tale of fame, fortune and love.
Kids + flattering a grandparent = Christmas Gold.
A rare single from the Floyd was the song that saw out the 1970s.
German disco legends cover the Harry Belafonte hit from 1957.
Macca proved that he still had the golden touch with this inexplicably million-selling Scottish ode.
Religious balladry from the veteran US singer. Everyone join in!
Six minutes of perfection from the legendary band, given a boost by the memorable video.
Glam Rock 'N' Roll revivalists with an excellent Elvis parody.
Noddy Holder and co beat off stiff competition from Wizzard and I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day to be the top seller in '73. This song will live on forever.
The nans were out in force at Christmas '72 to buy this cheesy novelty from the youngest member of the Osmond clan.
TV funnyman tells the novelty tale of milk-based crimes of passion.
Welsh rocker with a fine-sounding cover of the Smiley Lewis rock 'n' roll hit.
The TV entertainer has now fallen from grace, so here's a punk cover of this tale of wartime friendship.
Paul McCartney's brother Mike and friends John Gorman and Roger McGough with a novelty tale.
Despite unleashing Magical Mystery Tour on an unsuspecting nation that Christmas, Macca also served up this classic.
No Beatles this Christmas, so The Voice stepped in with this sentimental classic.
Released alongside the progressive Rubber Soul album, this is one of the Fabs' best singles.
What's that horrible noise! An innovative intro to a great Beatles single.
The madness of Beatlemania took hold of the nation in '63 - this was the song that paved their way to America and beyond.