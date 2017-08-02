The Greatest Songs By Scousers

Miles Kane - Inhaler

Young Miles is from Birkenhead and therefore a "woollyback" in Scouse terms, but it's all part of Merseyside. He originally was part of The Rascals and went solo with 2011's Colour Of The Trap. Miles is also, of course, one half of The Last Shadow Puppets with Alex Turner and the pair are back with a second album this Spring.

The Boo Radleys - Wake Up Boo!

Wallasey's Boo Radleys spent the beginning of the 1990s making perplexing, borderline shoegaze soundscapes - their album Giant Steps is a mini masterpiece. They went straight for the mainstream as Britpop hit the country with this memorable single.

Cast - Alright

Formerly of The La's, frontman John Power hails from Allerton, the part of the city that houses the Penny Lane area.

George Harrison - Isn't It A Pity

One of the many excellent tracks from the former Beatle's humongous debut solo album, All Things Must Pass. The guitarist had been saving up songs throughout his career as a Beatle, finding it difficult to get a tune in edgeways with the team of Lennon and McCartney holding court. Noel Gallagher must have been listening - this is the greatest Oasis song they never recorded.

The La's - Timeless Melody

The most Scouse bandname in the history of music fronted one of the most fondly remembered groups of the late 1980s. Best known for their mega-hit There She Goes, why not try another of the standout tracks from the band's debut album.

The Coral - Dreaming Of You

Technically "woollybacks", the band are from Hoylake, on the Wirral, across the water from the main part of the 'Pool. Lead singer James Skelly now has his own band, The Intenders.

The Farm - Stepping Stone

Farm singer Peter Hooton is from Everton. Forget All Together Now, this cover of The Monkees' classic is a HUGE baggy tune.

The Wombats - Kill The Director

Murph is from Huyton, once the constituency of former Prime Minister Harold Wilson, and the home of Phil "Grange Hill/Brookside" Redmond and Carol "T'Pau" Decker.

The Zutons - Why Won't You Give Me Your Love

Part of the modern Merseyside mafia, The Zutons' Dave McCabe previously wrote music with The Coral's James Skelly and the band have worked with Ian Broudie of The Lightning Seeds.

Echo And The Bunnymen - The Killing Moon

Liverpool's answer to the dark sound of Manchester, this track gained a new lease of life following its inclusion on the soundtrack to Donnie Darko.

The Beatles - Tomorrow Never Knows

John grew up in Woolton, Paul was born in Walton, George is from Wavertree and Ringo is a product of The Dingle.