WATCH: Global’s Make Some Noise Delivers Some Moving Cheque Moments

DOWNLOAD The Chris Moyles Show Pubcast
Want to know what it's like to sit in a pub with Chris Moyles and friends on a Friday afternoon…? Then download this very special charity podcast!
Last year, we asked you to support Radio X’s very own charity, Global’s Make Some Noise – and what a year it was!
You really helped us make some noise for brilliant small charities across the UK, and because of you, Global’s Make Some Noise has been able to give out a whopping £2,208,700 in grants to support their amazing work.
As well as on Radio X, listeners to Global’s radio stations across the country took part – Heart, Capital, LBC, Classic FM, Smooth, Capital Xtra and Gold.
It’s because of your phenomenal support, that we raised even more money than we ever could have hoped for, which meant we had a few surprises in store for the charities when we went to deliver the news!
So, from Radio X, Global’s Make Some Noise and all the charities you’ve helped support – THANK YOU – you really have given a voice to small projects and helped make a difference.
HACS is a charity based in London, whose aim is to raise awareness and understanding of autism, resulting in a more inclusive local community.
Carers Bromley has been selected as one of this year’s beneficiaries to receive funding and support through Global’s Make Some Noise.
Global's Make Some Noise is a national charity that helps to change young lives, brought to you by eight of the best-loved commercial radio stations in the uK: Heart, Capital, Capital XTRA, Classic FM, Smooth, LBC, Radio X and Gold.
Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities, a registered charity in England and Wales (1091657) and Scotland (SC041475).
