WATCH: Global’s Make Some Noise Delivers Some Moving Cheque Moments

You really helped us make some noise for brilliant small charities across the UK, and because of you, Global’s Make Some Noise has been able to give out a whopping £2,208,700 in grants to support their amazing work.

As well as on Radio X, listeners to Global’s radio stations across the country took part – Heart, Capital, LBC, Classic FM, Smooth, Capital Xtra and Gold.

It’s because of your phenomenal support, that we raised even more money than we ever could have hoped for, which meant we had a few surprises in store for the charities when we went to deliver the news!

So, from Radio X, Global’s Make Some Noise and all the charities you’ve helped support – THANK YOU – you really have given a voice to small projects and helped make a difference.