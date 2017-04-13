WATCH: Global’s Make Some Noise Delivers Some Moving Cheque Moments

13th April 2017, 06:00

Last year, we asked you to support Radio X’s very own charity, Global’s Make Some Noise – and what a year it was!

Radio X MSN cheque

Global Make Some Noise 2016 logo

You really helped us make some noise for brilliant small charities across the UK, and because of you, Global’s Make Some Noise has been able to give out a whopping £2,208,700 in grants to support their amazing work.

As well as on Radio X, listeners to Global’s radio stations across the country took part – Heart, Capital, LBC, Classic FM, Smooth, Capital Xtra and Gold. 

It’s because of your phenomenal support, that we raised even more money than we ever could have hoped for, which meant we had a few surprises in store for the charities when we went to deliver the news!

Play

Global's Make Some Noise Cheque Moments

02:53

So, from Radio X, Global’s Make Some Noise and all the charities you’ve helped support – THANK YOU – you really have given a voice to small projects and helped make a difference. 

More about Global's Make Some Noise

Global's Make Some Noise is a national charity that helps to change young lives, brought to you by eight of the best-loved commercial radio stations in the uK: Heart, Capital, Capital XTRA, Classic FM, Smooth, LBC, Radio X and Gold.

Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities, a registered charity in England and Wales (1091657) and Scotland (SC041475).

