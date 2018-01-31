What Is The Stone Roses' Sally Cinnamon About?

The Manchester band's 1987 track became a fan favourite over the years, but there's much more to the love song than meets the eye.

The Stone Roses' Sally Cinnamon was the band's second single and part of a collection of earlier work often disregarded by the band.

Despite this, the Ian Brown and John Squire-penned track, which was first released in 1987 via FM Revolver, remains extremely close to the fan's hearts.

Perhaps it's due to the song's subject matter, which tells the simple story of unrequited love with a twist.

It begins: "Until Sally I was never happy/I needed so much more" going on to describe a woman "sent from heaven" who "taste(s) of cherryade".

Listen to the full track and see its lyrics here:

However, the final verses of the song reveal not only that the tribute comes in the form of a letter which was found in an abandoned jacket "On a train in town."

What's more, as the track ends with the line: "Sent to her from her from heaven/Sally Cinnamon you're her world," it becomes clear the object of Sally's affection is actually another woman.

Despite the song being quite simple, the band's relationship with it was anything but.

In 1989, the single was re-released by the band's first label boss, Paul Birch, who was keen to capitalise on their increasing popularity.

Now signed to a new label in Silvertone, armed with a more defined sound and a debut album produced by John Leckie and Peter Hook under their belts, the band didn't mind the re-issue.

However, they didn't want to appear in Birch's proposed video for the re-release- nor did they want to see him make one at all.

The FM Revolver boss went ahead anyway, creating a promo which he maintains was in-keeping with the band's previous visuals, depicting the sounds and sights of Manchester.

However, as Mani revealed in this BBC Three documentary: "When we saw the Sally Cinnamon video, we were gobsmacked man. It was cheap!"

Frustrated and angry at what Birch had done, the band - who were now comprised of Ian Brown and John Squire with Mani and Alan John "Reni" Wren - decided that on route to a recording session in Wales, they would visit FADS DIY centre in Northenden and arm themselves with overalls and tins of paint.

Telling their driver to make a pitstop in Wolverhampton, they pulled outside the offices of the record label and threw tins of gloss paint all over John Birch, his wife and their property, before proceeding to do what Mani describes as "smashing shit up".

Despite feeling pretty pleased with themselves, and getting the seal of approval from Black Sabbath who they bumped into ahead of their studio sesh, the band were arrested the next day and found themselves in court months later.

As Pete Cashmore, who was a fan at the time and "got in trouble at school" for going down to see them told the Express and Star, the crowds that gathered at Wolverhampton Crown Court in 1990 made the court appearance "a major rock event" in the city.

Despite the damage caused, the band escaped prison and were instead fined £3,000 each... much to Birch's disappointment.

But that's not where the Sally Cinnamon story ends...

Noel Gallagher has since credited the track with being responsible for his career.

In the interview below, the Oasis songsmith says: "When I heard Sally Cinnamon for the first time, I knew what my destiny was."

Speaking of the Roses in general, he mused: "We thought back in the day that you had to go to college or to be an art student to be in a band... Or be Paul Weller.

"And when I first went to see The Roses, they dressed the same. This is before the flares and all that. Nobody was cool in those days, they all wore drainpipe trousers and all that, but they looked exactly the same as we did in round about '88, '89 when it all went into colour.."

One fan theory cites the 1995 Oasis anthem Don't Look Back In Anger where Gallagher sings: "And so Sally can wait/ She knows it's too late as we're walking on by" as nod to The Stone Roses and their track.

A glorious full circle moment can be taken from Ian Brown and John Squire's famous interview in 1989.

Asked whether they think they'll become a band that "people cite as an influence in years to come," Ian Brown replies: "Hopefully people will form groups as a result of seeing us.

"Hopefully we show people that you don't have to be crap to get anywhere".

The rest, as they say, is history.