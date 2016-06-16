WATCH: Anthony Kiedis Saved A Baby's Life During Carpool Karaoke

Anthony Kiedis saved a baby's life during the filming of Carpool Karaoke.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman told Chris Moyles he managed to revive an infant while the band were shooting the segment.

After a dance-off which the star revealed the show didn't include, Kiedis explained he was handed a child who had difficulty breathing.

Watch him describe the incredible event below:

The Dark Necessities singer explained: "We had a very interesting unscripted moment. We danced-off, we tied and then we were going to celebrate with some Mexican food on the corner.

"And a woman came out of her house holding a child, saying 'my baby, my baby, my baby can't breathe!'

"We all ran across the street. The lady thrust the baby into my arms. The baby was not breathing."

He continued: "I thought, 'i'm going to try and do a little baby CPR real quick to see if I can get some air into this kid.

I tried to open the mouth. (It was) locked shut. So I started rubbing the belly, bubbles started coming out of the mouth, the eyes rolled back into place. The ambulance showed up and I handed the baby over who was breathing and fine."

"Then we went back to shooting Carpool Karaoke."

Wow.

That's not all the hero got up to, getting topless and beating James Corden to a wrestling match.

All in a day's work for Anthony Kiedis.

Watch the band and James Corden singing their greatest hits below:

Meanwhile, the band are set to release their eleventh studio album tomorrow, on Tuesday 17 June.

Listen to their lead track, Dark Necessities, here: