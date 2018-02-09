You Can Finally Hear Noel Gallagher’s Scissor Player On This Video

Somebody has FINALLY put scissor-wielding percussionist Charlotte Marionneau into the mix!

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds performed on the top rated US chat show Tonight With Jimmy Fallon last night (7 February) and we were treated to something special.

The band were playing his new hit It’s A Beautiful World and we’re now used to seeing French musician Charlotte Marionneau perform the spoken word passage in the middle of the song.

She was all present and correct playing the scissors - a ritual that has now become part of Noel legend, with the former Oasis man calling her his “Scissor Queen”.

But joy of joys - not only did Fallon’s sound crew set up a microphone, they also pushed the sound of the scissors up in the mix!

Finally, we can appreciate this unique piece of percussion as it should be heard. Watch the clip above to see what we mean.

You can watch the full song here:

Co-hosting the Radio X Evening Show with Gordon Smart last November, Noel explained the story behind the scissors.

Marionneau performs in the French band Le Volume Courbe and Gallagher had some suggestions for her as they were rehearsing.

"I said to her, 'Can you play the tambourine or something so you're not just standing around?'

"And she did that thing - the French are quite arrogant, French women in particular - she kind of said, 'I will not play no tambourine'. [ I said] 'Well, can you play the shakers?'

"'I will not play the shakers either'. She says, 'I play the scissors.'

“I leant in to my bass player [Russell Pritchard] and said, 'If this is not the greatest thing I’ve ever seen, then I don’t know what is. There’s a French woman, in a cape, playing the scissors'.

“Somebody quipped: It’s almost like she’s snipping away at the last ribbons of Liam’s sanity!”