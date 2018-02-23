Watch Liam Gallagher Perform Live Forever Live And Acoustic

See the legend play an exclusive and unseen version of this Oasis classic live on the Radio X rooftop.

Liam Gallagher played an amazing gig on the roof of Radio X's London studio in February 2018.

The legend from Burnage performed a VERY intimate show to an audience of just 80 people on the terrace at our HQ in Leicester Square.

As well as dropping some solo tracks like Paper Crown and Greedy Soul, Liam also dipped into the Oasis back catalogue.

Sit back an enjoy Liam play a special acoustic version of the classic song Live Forever.

The track was the third single to be released from the debut Oasis album Definitely Maybe, and heralded the arrival of one of the biggest LPs of the 1990s.

Dressed in a cover that featured a photo of the childhood home of John Lennon, the song was written by Noel Gallagher as a response to the dour and negative attitude of grunge musicians like Kurt Cobain.

Live Forever is a working-class celebration of life, confidence and joy.

Basing his song on The Rolling Stones number Shine A Light from 1972, Noel used this track as his way to get in with his younger brother Liam’s band and was one of the songs that made Alan McGee sign Oasis to Creation Records.

Released in August 1994, Live Forever made Number 10 in the UK singles charts - and from then on, there was no stopping Oasis.