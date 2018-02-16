Liam Gallagher interviewed Johnny Vaughan & it's hilarious!

What happens when Liam G and Tough John swap places in the Radio X studio? It’s the funniest interview with Liam you’ll EVER see!

Liam Gallagher and Johnny Vaughan. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE!

You asked for it… you prayed for it. Now here it is - GALLAGHER FM.

It happened. When Liam Gallagher came into the Radio X studios to chat to Johnny Vaughan, our man Tough John was taken aback when the Mancunian legend decided to turn the tables.

Johnny and Liam swap places - and Liam is FINALLY in control of Radio X.

They talked about everything: divorce, fridges, pubs, drinking, crisp etiquette and - most importantly - jumpers.

It’s the most hilarious interview with Liam you’ll EVER see! And you won’t believe your ears…

