WATCH: Foo Fighters Invite John Travolta On Stage, Sing Grease Hit

Foo Fighters Dave Grohl and John Travolta. Picture: Dave Grohl: Fotoarena/SIPA USA/PA Images, John Travolta: SPACE/SIPA USA/PA Images

Dave Grohl brought the Grease legend on stage in Florida before the band performed a short rendition of You're The One That I Want.

Foo Fighters have surprised fans yet again by inviting a huge celebrity on stage.

The Learn To Fly rockers were halfway through their set at Welcome To Rockville in Jacksonville, Florida when Dave Grohl called none other than John Travolta up to greet the crowds.

The Grease star - who played Danny Zuko in the 1978 hit musical - briefly took to the stage and gave a quick bow to the crowd, before leaving the Foos to play a mini cover of You're The One That I Want, the song made famous by the iconic film.

See it below, in a video shared on Twitter by fan and drummer Tyler Dennett:

That moment when John travolta comes out on stage for the foo fighters and they start playing grease #welcometorockville #FooFighters pic.twitter.com/dw8R7f8rQW — Tyler Dennett (@SkateTaco) April 30, 2018

It's not the first time Grohl's shocked fans on stage during the band's Concrete and Gold world tour.

This month also saw the rocker down a beer in one and become one fan's adoptive dad for one song.

Watch the moment below:

Although the band are all too willing to make a fan's dreams come true, the Foos frontman also knows when to tell them to sod off, happily kicking a cheeky stage invader off stage.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters are set to play three stadium dates on this side of the pond this summer.

See Foo Fighters 2018 UK dates here:

Tuesday 19 June - Manchester Etihad Stadium

Friday 22 June - London Stadium

Saturday 23 June - London Stadium