Courtney Love To Collaborate With Foo Fighters Supergroup

18 April 2018, 12:01

Love is set to take part in a show with the Rockin’ 1000 - the mammoth group of guitarists who covered Learn To Fly.

Back in the summer of 2015, a group of disappointed Italian Foo Fighters fans got Dave Grohl’s attention when when they created a video of 1000 musicians performing Learn To Fly in a bid to have the Foos play a gig in their hometown of Cesena in Italy.

The video went viral and Big Dave Grohl and the band were so touched they granted their wishes, playing a gig in the town on 3 November with a whopping 27-song set!

Dave said on the night: “This is like a revolution. Who’s in the Rockin’1000? Crazy motherf**kers.”

Now, the Rockin’ 1000 are back with a show called That’s Live 2018 that will take place on Saturday 21 July at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy - and their special guest is Courtney Love.

The show will see the 1,000-strong group simultaneously play what’s described as “18 of the most exciting songs in rock history” with Love joining the throng to play some classic Hole songs.

Tickets for this never-to-be-repeated event are on sale now from www.rockin1000.com

Courtney Love, 2017

