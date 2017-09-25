WATCH: Chris Moyles Meets Foo Fighters

25 September 2017, 19:51

Chris Moyles Meets Foo Fighters

WARNING: Strong language! Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins give an in-depth interview to Chris Moyles.

45:53

Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins gave an amazing and hilarious interview to Radio X’s Chris Moyles - watch it in full here! WARNING: Strong Language!

Foo Fighters - they're legends. And they're back with a new album, fresh off the back of their incredible Glastonbury headline slot this summer.

To celebrate the release of the new Foo Fighters album Concrete and Gold and a triumphant show at London’s O2 last week, Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins gave an intimate and in-depth interview to Radio X’s Chris Moyles.

They covered everything from the inside story of the Foo Fighters pub, which embarrassing movie Taylor was watching when he got the call to become the band’s drummer and exactly how Justin Timberlake ended up on the new album.

Plus, you can find out why Chris Moyles was responsible for the Foos frontman almost getting beaten up! It’s unmissable.

Foo Fighters being interviewed by Chris Moyles

It's been an incredible year for the band so far -watch Foo Fighters play Everlong at Glastonbury 2017:

 

Dave Grohl dedicates song to late Foo Fighters fan

The frontman pays tribute to teacher Laura Plane, who died in May.

03:06

