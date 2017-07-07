WATCH: Ringo’s “No More Fanmail” Video Is Still Utterly Bizarre

Ringo Starr has just announced a brand new album, titled Give More Love, on his 77th birthday today (7 July). It features his old pal Paul McCartney as a guest and has been marked by the world having a general love-in on his special day.



But Ringo’s not always so accommodating. Let’s roll back the years to 2008, when the drummer finally had enough of fanmail. The former Beatle and ex-voice of Thomas The Tank Engine put out a video saying he was too busy to deal with the enormous amount of memorabilia that was arriving at Starr Towers with requests for the great man's signature.



The artist formerly known as Richard Starkey MBE, issued this stern warning:



“This is a serious message to everybody watching my update right now, PEACE AND LOVE, PEACE AND LOVE. I want to tell you - PLEASE - after the 20th of October, do not send fan mail to any address that you have.



“NOTHING WILL BE SIGNED after the 20th of October. If that has the date on the envelope, it’s gonna be tossed. I’M WARNING YOU - with peace and love - I HAVE TOO MUCH TO DO.



“So NO MORE FAN MAIL. Thank you thank you - and no objects to be signed. NOTHING. Anyway, peace and love peace and love.”

Richie was a bit taken aback by the hilarity and response to the clip, which seemed to echo the moment in The Simpsons when Marge Simpson finally gets a reply to the letter she sent to the Beatle over 30 years previously. His former bandmate Paul McCartney said of the video: "You’ve got the love Ringo. He was the one, if fans came to his door, he’d just say ‘Piss off’. He would say ‘This is my private life’.”

In a statement, Ringo's "people" clarified the story, saying it was all about "reducing his carbon footprint": "This message was not aimed at 'real fans' and after over 45 years of signing we know they will understand. Ringo has always signed items and is in fact the only Beatle to have been doing so. Ringo also feels strongly that it is a waste of paper and we all should be mindful of our carbon footprint."

Just keep repeating the mantra...

via GIPHY