What Could The New Arctic Monkeys Single Be Called?

16 March 2018, 16:49

With new music set to arrive any day now, Radio X listeners have been speculating as to what the first new track could be called…

The long-awaited sixth album from the band is going to be the biggest release of 2018 - it’s been five years since the acclaimed AM came out.

Only this week, drummer Matt Helders told someone in Sheffield that the new album would be out in May. So it’s understandable that excitement is at fever pitch.

So, Radio X’s Jack Saunders decided to work out what the first single from the as-yet-unnamed sixth Arctic Monkeys album would be - or could be - called.

He came up with a simple formula: take the last thing you ate and pick the word that tallies with your birth month from this table:

Arctic Monkeys New Single Name Generator
Arctic Monkeys New Single Name Generator. Picture: Radio X

So, what did the Radio X listeners come up with? If the new Arctic Monkeys single isn't called Popcorn Liar or Sausage crush or one of these other suggestions, we will demand to know why:

