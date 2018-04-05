WATCH: Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album Details

Arctic Monkeys, 2018. Picture: Zackery Michael

Get the details of band's sixth studio album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino here.

Arctic Monkeys have announced the details of their sixth album.

The Arabella rockers have finally confirmed their first new material in five years will be released under the title, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, which will be set for release on 11 May 2018.

See its glorious artwork trailer above.

The LP comes with a gatefold sleeve, lyric and photo booklet and will be exclusively available via the AM Store (http://arcticmonkeys.dominomart.com) on silver vinyl. It will also be available on standard CD, vinyl and digitally. You can pre-order and pre-save the album here: http://smarturl.it/TBHCOrder

Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino artwork. Picture: Press

Their new LP follows 2013's critically acclaimed AM, which earned the band a UK No.1 in the album charts, a 2013 Mercury Prize nod, and the 2014 BRIT Award for British Album of the Year.

Arctic Monkeys new album vinyl edition. Picture: Press

See the tracklist for Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino:

1. Star Treatment

2. One Point Perspective

3. American Sports

4. Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

5. Golden Trunks

6. Four Out Of Five

7. The World’s First Ever Monster Truck Front Flip

8. Science Fiction

9. She Looks Like Fun

10. Batphone

11. The Ultracheese

