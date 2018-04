We Are Now 2 Weeks Away From The First Arctic Monkeys Gig

Arctic Monkeys 2018. Picture: Zackery Michael

Alex Turner and co have announced some more US shows - which means they’ll be playing right at the beginning of May…

Arctic Monkeys have just announced some more US live shows - and the first one is less than two weeks away from today (19 April).

The band will now launch their new album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino with two shows at The Observatory, North Park in San Diego, California on Wednesday 2 May and Thursday 3 May. The Sheffield band have also added a date at Brooklyn Steel in New York on Wednesday 9 May.

This will be the first opportunity for fans to hear the band’s new music live ahead of the release date of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino on Friday 11 May.

Excited? Us? You bet!

Last week saw Arctic Monkeys announce their full UK tour dates for September 2019 - all of which are now, of course, sold out.

Arctic Monkeys UK and Ireland Tour Dates 2018:

Thursday 6 September Manchester Arena - SOLD OUT

Friday 7 September Manchester Arena - SOLD OUT

Sunday 9 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Monday 10 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Wednesday 12 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Thursday 13 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Saturday 15 September Birmingham Arena - SOLD OUT

Sunday 16 September Birmingham Arena - SOLD OUT

Tuesday 18 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

Wednesday 19 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

Friday 21 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

Saturday 22 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

Monday 24 September - Dublin 3Arena - SOLD OUT

Tuesday 25 September - Dublin 3Arena - SOLD OUT

Thursday 27 September Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle - SOLD OUT

Friday 28 September Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle - SOLD OUT

Support on the tour comes from New York's Lemon Twigs.