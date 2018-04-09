Arctic Monkeys Announce 2018 UK Tour Dates

Arctic Monkeys 2018. Picture: Zackery Michael

The band will take the Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino to arenas this September, with gigs in Sheffield, London, Manchester and more.

Arctic Monkeys have announced a full UK tour for September 2018.

The band have just revealed details of their sixth album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, which will be released on 11 May.

Following a summer of US dates and festival appearances - which include TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow on 1 July - Alex Turner and co will be heading to arenas up and down the country, including two nights in their hometown of Sheffield on 18 and 19 September.

Arctic Monkeys 2018 UK Tour Dates

Thursday 6 September Manchester Arena

Friday 7 September Manchester Arena

Sunday 9 September The O2 Arena, London

Monday 10 September The O2 Arena, London

Saturday 15 September Birmingham Arena

Tuesday 18 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

Wednesday 19 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

Thursday 27 September Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

The band also play a show at Dublin’s 3Arena on Monday 24 September. Support on the tour comes from New York's Lemon Twigs.

Tickets for the Arctic Monkeys UK dates will go on sale at 9am on Friday 13 April via www.gigsandtours.com.

Although the band have yet to release any new music, they have unveiled an album teaser for Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino - watch it here:

The vinyl edition of the album comes with a gatefold sleeve, lyric and photo booklet and will be exclusively available via the AM Store on silver vinyl. It will also be available on standard CD, vinyl and digitally.

You can also pre-order the album here