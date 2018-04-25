Alex Turner Names Influences On Arctic Monkeys' New Album

Alex Turner in 2016. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Archive/PA Images

Alex Turner has revealed some of the music which inspired their upcoming Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino record, and you probably don't know all of them...

This week it was revealed that Arctic Monkeys won't be releasing any new music before the release of their sixth studio album on 11 May.

Thanks to their exclusive interview with MOJO magazine, we already know that Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino won't be "a guitar-heavy record" with Alex Turner composing it on the piano.

However, the frontman has also given us a big hint on what we might expect from its sound and subject matter, telling the outlet just what he was listening to, watching, reading or inspired by at the time of writing the follow-up to 2013's AM.

From Leonard Cohen to film composer Francois de Roubaix, take a look at what we might expect from their sixth outing.