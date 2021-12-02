Radio X Record Of The Year 2021 returns next week!

2 December 2021, 18:22

Radio X wants you to choose the Record Of The Year 2021
Radio X wants you to choose the Record Of The Year 2021. Picture: Radio X

We want you to choose your favourite Radio X Record Of The Week of 2021- and we'll play your favourites New Year's Eve!

All year we’ve been delivering you a weekly dose of excellent new music with the Radio X Record Of The Week. And now the time has come to decide which of those tunes has been the best of the year. The song of 2021. The Radio X Record Of The Year.

But who had the best Record Of The Week this in 2021?

From Monday, 6th December, we'll be asking you to just one out of the 48 songs that Radio X played as Record Of The Week in 2021 - and then we'll play your favourites in order of preference in a special show on Friday 31st December, just before the New Year's Eve celebrations begin!

You'll need Global Player to take part - see www.globalplayer.com for more!

Check out last year's chart here - Record Of The Year 2020

Latest On Radio X

Kele Okereke talks to Radio X

Kele Okereke on the return of Bloc Party: "We get restless on the road"

Bloc Party

The Stone Roses

QUIZ: How well do you know the lyrics to I Am The Resurrection?

Quizzes

Florence + The Machine - Dog Days Are Over video

How Florence Welch was inspired to write Dog Days Are Over

Florence And The Machine

Dave Grohl performing in Dublin in 2019

Foo Fighters cancel show over venue's "refusal" to agree to COVID safety measures

Foo Fighters

The view from the Tan Hill Inn and Liam Gallagher performing live earlier this year

Liam Gallagher sends message to Oasis tribute band stuck in a pub

Liam Gallagher

Spotify Wrapped: Most listened to tracks, artists and albums for 2021 revealed

News