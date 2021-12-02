Radio X Record Of The Year 2021 returns next week!

Radio X wants you to choose the Record Of The Year 2021. Picture: Radio X

We want you to choose your favourite Radio X Record Of The Week of 2021- and we'll play your favourites New Year's Eve!

All year we’ve been delivering you a weekly dose of excellent new music with the Radio X Record Of The Week. And now the time has come to decide which of those tunes has been the best of the year. The song of 2021. The Radio X Record Of The Year.

But who had the best Record Of The Week this in 2021?

From Monday, 6th December, we'll be asking you to just one out of the 48 songs that Radio X played as Record Of The Week in 2021 - and then we'll play your favourites in order of preference in a special show on Friday 31st December, just before the New Year's Eve celebrations begin!

You'll need Global Player to take part - see www.globalplayer.com for more!