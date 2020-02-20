Win tickets to TRNSMT Festival 2020

Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi head up a huge weekend of music

TRNSMT Festival returns to Glasgow Green between 10 and 12 July 2020 with headliners Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi.

Courteeners' Liam Fray, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi to headline TRNSMT Festival 2020. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty Images & Press & Gina Wetzler/Redferns/Getty Images

The Not Nineteen Forever legends will headline the first night of the festival on Friday 10 July, where they'll be joined by The Stone Roses legend Ian Brown, Geordie singer-songwriter and BRITs Critics' Choice 2019 winner Sam Fender, Stockport five-piece Blossoms and more.

Liam Gallagher will headline the second night of the festival on Saturday 11 July, with support from Foals, Keane and Twin Atlantic. Lewis Capaldi will return to TRNSMT to close the festival, this time headlining the third and final night of the event with special guests Snow Patrol and Rita Ora.

The Someone You Loved singer said of the news: "Yaaaaaas! I've been lucky enough to play TRNSMT every year since it’s inception and to be a headliner is absolutely wild. Things are about to get chubby and sexy, fast. See you up the road next year! X".

Also on the bill for 2020 are Ash, Jimmy Eat World, Dermot Kennedy, Declan McKenna, The Lathums and Sea Girls.

Tickets are available now from trnsmtfest.com.

TRNSMT Festival 2020. Picture: Press

We have THREE PAIRS of tickets to give away to TRNSMT Festival 2020. All you have to do is answer the question below.