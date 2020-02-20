Win tickets to TRNSMT Festival 2020

20 February 2020, 00:01

TRNSMT Festival
TRNSMT Festival. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty Images

Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi head up a huge weekend of music

TRNSMT Festival returns to Glasgow Green between 10 and 12 July 2020 with headliners Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi.

The Not Nineteen Forever legends will headline the first night of the festival on Friday 10 July, where they'll be joined by The Stone Roses legend Ian Brown, Geordie singer-songwriter and BRITs Critics' Choice 2019 winner Sam Fender, Stockport five-piece Blossoms and more.

Liam Gallagher will headline the second night of the festival on Saturday 11 July, with support from Foals, Keane and Twin Atlantic. Lewis Capaldi will return to TRNSMT to close the festival, this time headlining the third and final night of the event with special guests Snow Patrol and Rita Ora.

The Someone You Loved singer said of the news: "Yaaaaaas! I've been lucky enough to play TRNSMT every year since it’s inception and to be a headliner is absolutely wild. Things are about to get chubby and sexy, fast. See you up the road next year! X".

Also on the bill for 2020 are Ash, Jimmy Eat World, Dermot Kennedy, Declan McKenna, The Lathums and Sea Girls.

Tickets are available now from trnsmtfest.com.

TRNSMT Festival 2020
TRNSMT Festival 2020. Picture: Press

We have THREE PAIRS of tickets to give away to TRNSMT Festival 2020. All you have to do is answer the question below.

DF Concert – TRNSMT Festival on Radio X London and Manchester

RULES

• The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions which can be found at http://radiox.co.uk/terms-conditions/competitions/ (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions) apply to TRNSMT radio competition (the “Competition") which will run from Thursday 20th February – Wednesday 26th February 2020 on Radio X (the “Radio Station”).

• Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

• To enter the Competition an Entrant must go online to www.radiox.co.uk register their details and an answer one question.

• Online entry will open at 00:01am on Thursday 20th February and close at 23:59pm on Wednesday 26th February 2020.

• 3 x winners will be randomly selected from all correct, eligible entries and will be contacted by telephone and/or email within 7 days of the competition closing.

Eligibility:

• Entrants must be 18 years or older.

• Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Competition.

Prize:

• 3 x of pairs GA tickets to TRNSMT Festival

Prize Terms & Conditions:

• The prize is subject to ‘Ticket Terms & Conditions’ found at https://trnsmtfest.com/
• The tickets are for general admission only
• Tickets cannot be transferred, exchanged or used for marketing purposes.
• No cash alternative
• Travel and accommodation will not be provided
• Global will not be held responsible should an event be cancelled or moved to another date.
Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.

General Competitions Terms & Conditions

