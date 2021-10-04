Win tickets to Liam Gallagher's Knebworth show

Liam Gallagher will return to Knebworth park on Saturday 4 June 2022. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Radio X is giving you the chance to win tickets to the former Oasis legend's massive 2022 gig to help raise money for our charity, Global's Make Some Noise!

Liam Gallagher has announced details of a huge show at Knebworth Park next June.

The Mancunian legend will headline a massive gig at the scene of Oasis' biggest ever dates on 4 June 2022, topping a bill that also features Kasabian, Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family and Goat Girl.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am (BST) on Friday 8 October at LiveNation.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk/LGKnebworth.

Liam Gallagher live at Knebworth Park 2022 poster. Picture: Press

However, Radio X is giving you the chance to win tickets and to help raise money for our charity, Global's Make Some Noise!

For your chance to win a pair of Knebworth tickets, text the word LIAM to 83936. Entries close at 8am on Friday 8th October 2021. Keep your phone handy we could be calling you!

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for our charity and automatically take a donation of £5, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only. You’re playing across Radio X network. You must be available on Saturday 4th June 2022. Full terms and conditions are here.

Global's Make Some Noise 2021. Picture: Global

Global’s Make Some Noise is Radio X’s very own charity, raising money to help improve the lives of disadvantaged people across the UK. We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, feel well, feel included and feel prepared. That’s why we work across four key areas: providing shelter and safety, supporting physical and mental health, preventing isolation and improving life skills.

A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise.

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000