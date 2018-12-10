Win tickets to Radio X Presents An Evening With Richard Ashcroft

Richard Ashcroft in 2018. Picture: Press

The former Verve frontman and solo superstar will be interviewed by John Kennedy in front of an audience next week. Here’s how you can win the final tickets.

From his days as the frontman of The Verve with their influential hits Bitter Sweet Symphony and The Drugs Don’t Work, to his hugely successful solo career including the latest album Natural Rebel, Richard Ashcroft is one of music’s most enigmatic and charismatic characters.



An Evening with Richard Ashcroft will take place at London's Hammersmith Club on Monday 17 December in support of Global's Make Some Noise.



Richard will join Radio X’s John Kennedy - the most trusted man in music - to talk about his music, career, life and philosophy in front of an audience of 150 people. Ashcroft will also perform acoustic versions of some of his songs - both old and new.



Listen to Radio X every day between Monday to Friday this week between 6.30am to 9pm for your chance to win.

Global's Make Some Noise Logo 2018. Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

Global’s Make Some Noise is Radio X's very own charity, supporting small but brilliant projects across the UK which help children, young people and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’ll be helping small projects make a big difference, so thank you. More information is available at makesomenoise.com.

