Win the all-new iPhone 12!

15 October 2020, 11:00

Win an iPhone 12!
Win an iPhone 12! Picture: Apple

The brand new iPhone 12 has just been announced by Apple, and you can win one for yourself!

For your chance to win the latest piece of must-have tech from Apple, solve our apple-themed brainteaser in the image below.

If you think you can work it out, text PHONE followed by your answer to 83936

Texts cost £2 + 1 standard network rate message. Lines will close at 5pm on Friday 20th November 2020. If you text after that you won’t be entered into the competition but may still be charged. 18+ only. Get the full Terms and Conditions here. A bounceback message will confirm your entry into the draw. For troubleshooting, click here

Win an iPhone 12!
Win an iPhone 12! Picture: Global

Useful Links

General Competitions Terms & Conditions

General Competitions Terms & Conditions

More Competitions

See more More Competitions

Win an Amazon Echo Dot Smart smart speaker to celebrate Chris Moyles on the air for 30 years

Win an Echo Dot smart speaker to celebrate 30 years of Chris Moyles in radio
Oasis special 25th anniversary vinyl

Win special Oasis (What's The Story) Morning Glory? vinyl

Win £5,000

Win £5,000!

Latest On Radio X

The Verve in the early 90s

How "spotty" student Richard Ashcroft asked Brian Cannon to create The Verve's album artwork

Richard Ashcroft

Anais Gallagher and her father Noel Gallagher in 2019

Anais Gallagher responds to dad Noel's comments on not wearing masks

Noel Gallagher

Billie Eilish wins big at 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Billie Eilish shrugs off shamers to win big at 2020 Billboard Awards

Music News

Nirvana. Blur, The Prodigy and Sam Fender

The 50 best debut singles

Features

David Bowie in 1978

Was David Bowie's "Heroes" really based on a true story?

David Bowie

Green Day in 1997: Tre Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt

Can you get 100% of the lyrics to Time Of Your Life by Green Day?

Quizzes