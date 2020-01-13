Win cash every day this week on Radio X!

A big pile of cash. Picture: Getty Images

We're promising to Make January Great Again by offering you amazing prizes including a whole load of cash, plus some all-new comedy to kick off 2020...

January, about as popular as pineapple on a pizza, after Christmas your bank account is as dry as the Sahara Desert, and no one wants to go out.

We all know January is rubbish but we’re Making January Great Again!

Last week we gave you tickets to the best gigs and festivals 2020 has to offer....

Every day this week, at least one Radio X listener will win Cold. Hard. Cash: £2,020!

Chris Moyles returns Monday 13 January to explain what you need to do to win it…

Radio X Streaming with Laughter. Picture: Radio X

Also this week, we're unveiling a whole range of brand new comedy podcasts via Global Player.

If you’re into your comedy podcasts, then look no further!

Radio X have launched six brand new shows featuring some of the UKs best comedy talent. The first episodes are available now and you can find out more right here.

Funny How? with Matt Morgan Matt Morgan's Funny How? Picture: Radio X Listen to Matt Morgan’s Funny How?



You might know Matt from co-hosting on occasion with Radio X’s Gordon Smart and as the sometime parter of Russell Brand, Each episode Matt is joined by a guest who he prods and pokes to find out what they find funny in life. The first episode is out now featuring Matt’s mate, Mr Noel Gallagher. Listen and subscribe here Early Work with Rhys James Early Work with Rhys James. Picture: Radio X Listen to Early Work with Rhys James



Each week Rhys is joined by a guest who brings in a joke, a story, a poem, or something creative they wrote when they were younger. They read it out, and Rhys “gently" tears it apart in front of the whole world without a shred of mercy. The first episode is out now featuring comedian Rose Matafeo (she won the main award at the Edinburgh Fringe) Listen and subscribe here A Thin Layer Of Film with Heidi Regan A Thin Layer of Film with Heidi Regan. Picture: Radio X Listen to A Thin Layer of Film with Heidi Regan



Each week Heidi and a comedy friend poke fun at films and generally do the exact opposite of all the other bloated movie podcasts who take themselves far too seriously. The first episode is out now featuring the very funny Adam Hess. Listen and subscribe here Jobs a Good'un with Chris Washington Job’s a Good’un with Chris Washington. Picture: Radio X Listen to Job’s a Good ‘un with Chris Washington



Each episode Chris delves into the shady employment history of a celebrity guest and rifles through their CV to unearth stories surrounding the jobs they did before they were famous. The first episode is out now featuring comedian Steven Bailey. Listen and subscribe here That's A First with Maisie Adam and Tom Lucy That's A First! Picture: Radio X Listen to That's A First!



Each episode Maisie and Tom are joined by a very special guest to discuss ‘firsts’ from their lives. It could be the first time they saw their parents naked, or the first time they got in trouble with the law. Episode one is out now featuring the brilliant Romesh Ranganathan. Listen and subscribe here Class Dismissed! With Tom Houghton Class Dismissed! with Tom Houghton. Picture: Radio X Listen to Class Dismissed! with Tom Houghton



From psychopathic teachers to strange initiations, in each episode Tom and his guest go through what life was like at their school… The first episode is out now featuring comedian Elliot Steel.It’s a tale of two very very different school lives. Listen and subscribe here

Make January Great Again - keep listening to Radio X!

Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester and on digital radio right across the UK, on mobile via the Radio X app and the Global Player, online at radiox.co.uk or ask your smart speaker to “play Radio