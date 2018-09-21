Win A Guitar Signed By Pete Doherty

Pete Doherty live in 2018. Picture: Harry Herd/Redferns/Getty Images

Text for your chance to win an Epiphone Casino guitar signed by the Libertines legend!

Radio X is giving you the chance to win a brand new Epiphone Casino Vintage Sunburst guitar signed by the legend that is Pete Doherty.

Epiphone Casino Vintage Sunburst guitar. Picture: Epiphone

One of the songwriting team behind the influential band The Libertines, Pete Doherty is one of the most enigmatic and colourful characters in British music today. Arriving on the scene in 2002 with The Libertines’ debut single What A Waster, Doherty has also had a thriving solo career, alongside his other project Babyshambles. Pete is also a poet, writer and painter and has even turned his hand to acting.

Here's Pete himself giving this gorgeous guitar a quick strum after signing it for us:

Pete Doherty signing the guitar. Picture: Globall's Make Some Noise

To get involved and be in with a chance of winning, text the word PETE to 83936.

Entries close at 19:00 on Friday 5th October 2018. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises the money for all those good causes and will automatically take a donation of £5, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. You’re playing across the Radio X network - for full terms and conditions, head here.

Thanks to Epiphone

Global’s Make Some Noise is Radio X’s very own charity, supporting small but brilliant projects across the UK which help children, young people and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’ll be helping small projects make a big difference, so thank you.



Global's Make Some Noise Logo 2018. Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA.

If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212 196.