Win A Guitar Signed By Liam Fray Of Courteeners

Text for your chance to win an beautiful Epiphone Casino guitar signed by the Courteeners frontman.

Liam Fray, frontman with Manchester legends Courteeners,has signed a Cherry Epiphone Casino guitar for Global’s Make Some Noise - and here’s how you can get your hands on it.

Courteeners burst onto the music scene a decade ago with their acclaimed debut album St Jude. Ten years on, frontman Liam Fray has given the album an acoustic makeover. Between these two milestones, Courteeners have become one of the most popular live bands to hail from the North West, with such classics as Not Nineteen Forever, Are You In Love With A Notion and Take Over The World.

Liam Fray has signed a beautiful Cherry Epiphone Casino guitar and we’re giving it away to one lucky fan to raise money for our charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

To get involved and be in with a chance of winning, text the word FRAY to 83936.

Entries close at 19:00 on Friday 5th October 2018. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises the money for all those good causes and will automatically take a donation of £5, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you.

100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. You’re playing across the Radio X network - see the full terms and conditions here.

Global’s Make Some Noise is Radio X’s very own charity, supporting small but brilliant projects across the UK which help children, young people and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’ll be helping small projects make a big difference, so thank you.



