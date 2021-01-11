Win a Family Forest Park Holiday

11 January 2021, 12:00 | Updated: 11 January 2021, 12:16

Win a Forest Park Holiday
Win a Forest Park Holiday. Picture: Pixabay

After the year we’ve had, it’s great to have something to look forward to, so we're giving you the chance to win an incredible £2,000 gift card for Center Parcs, to spend on a relaxing break with friends or family.

And the best part is, you’ve got 2 years to use it, so you can choose the right time for you, including school holidays.

For your chance to win, solve our forest-themed brainteaser in the image below.

If you can work it out, text FOREST followed by your answer to 83936

Texts cost £2 + 1 standard network rate message. Lines will close at 10pm on Friday 5th March 2021. If you text after that your entry won’t count but you may still be charged. 18+ only. Get the full Terms and Conditions here. A bounceback message will confirm your entry into the draw. For troubleshooting, click here

Win a Forest Park Holiday
Win a Forest Park Holiday. Picture: Pexels

