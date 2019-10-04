Win a couples trip to Jamaica

Couples trip to Jamaica. Picture: Make Some Noise

You and a loved one could be jetting off to Jamaica for seven nights!

How do you fancy spending seven nights in a luxury Jamaican resort with miles of soft, white-sand beaches, turquoise sea and delicious food?

Thanks to Sandals Resorts, you and a partner could be heading off to sunny Jamaica.

We’ll fly you both from London Gatwick. You’ll stay in a deluxe room with a king size bed at Sandals Negril Resort & Spa, with seven miles of beautiful beach just steps away.

Sandals Jamaica. Picture: Make Some Noise

You can take your pick from seven restaurants – including gourmet seafood cuisine right on the beach – as well as mouth-watering flavours from around the world. All your meals – plus premium house wines and spirits – are included!

After relaxing on the beach you can visit the fitness centre, play tennis or try your hand at kayaking.

Sandals Jamaica. Picture: Make Some Noise

And if you are already a PADI qualified scuba diver you can also make the most of up to two free scuba dive trips per day.

In the evening, you can chill out in one of the resort’s pools or enjoy nightly parties, including reggae and carnival vibes.

Sandals Jamaica. Picture: Make Some Noise

For your chance to win a seven nights couples trip to Jamaica text the word JAMAICA to 83936.

Entries close at 6pm on the 11th October. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for all those good causes and automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only. You’re playing across participating radio stations and regions, a full list of which can be found here with date and age restrictions and full terms and conditions.

Global's Make Some Noise logo 2019. Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

Global’s Make Some Noise is Radio X’s charity that funds and empowers projects across the UK, helping disadvantaged children, young people and their families.

Life is tough for a child or young person living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. It can be very isolating for them and their family. Make Some Noise funds vital equipment and life-changing services to help children and young people through challenging times, including therapy, counselling, nursing and support groups.

A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise.

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000.